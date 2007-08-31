Health tip:

When Alzheimer’s patients wander

Wandering -- moving about without a definite purpose in mind -- is a common trait of a person with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. This can be dangerous for the patient, and be a source of great stress for worried caregivers and loved ones.Here are suggestions for what to do when Alzheimer's patients wander, courtesy of the Alzheimer's Association:Enroll your loved one in a nationwide identification program specifically for dementia-related wandering, which can help them return home safe.Keep contact information at hand for neighbors and local emergency services personnel, and keep them informed about the patient's condition.Install deadbolt or slide-bolt locks on all exterior doors. But never attempt to lock an Alzheimer's patient indoors without supervision.Limit access to dangerous areas, both inside and near the home.Keep in mind that Alzheimer's patients may wander in virtually any form of transportation, including bus or taxi.(Source: HealthDay News