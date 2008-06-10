Ahmadinejad: Iran, Comoros support each other

TEHRAN (IRNA) -- President Mahmud Ahmadinejad said on Tuesday that the Islamic Republic of Iran and Comoros are determined to bolster and broaden mutual relations and the two nations are to support each other.

President Ahmadinejad made the remarks in a meeting with the New Comoros Ambassador to Tehran Ahmad Najm al-Marzoqi.The president called for expansion of relations between the two countries and expressed the hope that the new ambassador could work to consolidate and deepen ties between two Muslim countries.He also expressed the hope that the upcoming visit of Comoros president to Iran would lead to further expansion of ties between the two countries.The ambassador, for his part, referred to existing commonalties between the two countries and said his country’s high ranking officials are determined to bolster bilateral ties with Tehran.He expressed the hope that during his tenure to Tehran he would spare no efforts to improve and broaden ties between the two countries.