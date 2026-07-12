Iran tightens control over Strait of Hormuz, suspending maritime traffic 

TEHRAN- Iran has suspended maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and intensified its control over the world's most strategically important energy corridor, accusing the United States of violating the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by attempting to impose unauthorized navigation routes and interfering in the waterway's administration.

The developments mark the sharpest escalation yet in the maritime dispute between Tehran and Washington since the end of the recent US-Israeli war against Iran, with Iranian military and civilian authorities insisting that responsibility for managing navigation through the strait rests exclusively with Iran under the bilateral understanding reached in Islamabad.

Speaking on state television on Sunday, Iranian Army spokesperson Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia said the United States had once again demonstrated 'a longstanding pattern of failing to honor its international commitments,' comparing the current dispute with Washington's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear agreement and 'violations of the recent ceasefire arrangement.'

Akraminia said the Islamabad MoU explicitly assigns Iran responsibility for organizing transit and navigation arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz and obliges the Iranian Armed Forces to ensure the security of maritime passage.

"The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are obligated to provide the necessary security for passage through the Strait of Hormuz and to implement the arrangements stipulated under the agreement," he said, adding that Iran would firmly defend the rights granted to it under the memorandum.

He accused Washington of attempting to establish an unauthorized maritime corridor south of the Strait of Hormuz in violation of the agreement, warning that such actions undermine regional stability and threaten the interests of the Persian Gulf littoral states.

Reflecting Tehran's position, Akraminia said Iran has strengthened its oversight of the Strait of Hormuz following the recent US-Israeli military campaign against the country, arguing that protecting navigation through the strategic chokepoint has become an essential element of safeguarding regional security after the conflict.

The spokesman also warned that Iran's Armed Forces had used the ceasefire period to enhance operational readiness, saying the military's "target bank has been updated" and remains prepared for all scenarios. He added that previous attacks on Iranian islands, coastal facilities, and military positions had always been met with retaliation and warned Washington against further intervention in the region.

The military statements came as the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy announced the suspension of all traffic through the Strait of Hormuz until further notice and until the 'end of American military intervention in the region.'

In a statement issued early Sunday, the IRGC said repeated warnings had been ignored after several vessels attempted to transit the strait through routes not approved by Iranian authorities. According to the statement, one vessel that allegedly disabled its tracking systems and ignored repeated warnings was halted by a warning fire.

The IRGC said the suspension of navigation was a direct response to 'foreign interference in maritime traffic management' and warned that any further military action by the United States would trigger broader retaliation against additional American military bases across the region.

In a separate statement later Sunday, the IRGC announced that a second vessel accused of violating navigation regulations had also been intercepted during retaliatory operations following 'continued US attacks on Iranian coastal military facilities.'

The Guards also added that ballistic missiles struck the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, targeting facilities used for aircraft maintenance and command-and-control operations, while warning that any continuation of US-Israeli military action would provoke stronger responses.

Iran's Persian Gulf Strait Affairs Authority (PGSA) subsequently confirmed that all transit through the Strait of Hormuz had been suspended until further notice, citing 'illegal movements by US military forces in the region.'

The authority said transit applications would be reviewed only after stability is restored and reminded shipping companies that passage permits can be obtained exclusively through the official Iranian maritime administration.

Iranian officials maintain that the tighter controls are part of a broader security framework introduced after the recent war with the United States and Israel. Tehran has argued that the conflict fundamentally altered the security environment in the Persian Gulf and made stronger supervision of maritime traffic necessary to ensure safe navigation through the strategic waterway.

The latest military measures come as Tehran and Muscat continue diplomatic efforts to establish long-term arrangements for navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi agreed during talks in Muscat to continue political, legal, and technical consultations aimed at developing a common framework for ensuring the security and safety of navigation through the strait.

According to Baqaei, legal and technical delegations from both countries discussed future mechanisms for administering maritime traffic while respecting the sovereign rights of the two coastal states, applicable international law, and Article 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

He said Iran believes that any future framework governing navigation in the Strait of Hormuz must be developed exclusively through consultations between the two littoral states and should reflect the security realities that emerged after the recent US-Israeli war against Iran.

The spokesman added that representatives of Qatar participated in part of the discussions, reflecting Doha's continuing role in facilitating indirect contacts between Tehran and Washington.

The parallel diplomatic negotiations underscore Tehran's effort to combine military deterrence with regional diplomacy as it seeks to establish a new security architecture for one of the world's busiest maritime chokepoints following the recent conflict.