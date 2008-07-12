Iran wins Asian judo championship

The Iranian judo team has earned the 1st place podium at the 9th Asian Youth Judo Championships held in the Yemeni capital of Sana'a.

Iran won four golds and a bronze medal during the three-day event.Iran's Ahmad Begripai (-55 kg), Saeed Rasouli (-60 kg), Mostafa Sabbaghi (-66 kg) and Mosayeb Azizollahi (+66 kg) won gold medals while Malek Mohammadi (-46 kg) took home the bronze.India came in second with two golds and a bronze medal while host Yemen stood in the third place winning a gold, a silver and three bronze medals.The contests were organized by the Yemen Judo Union in collaboration with the Judo Union of Asia.The event took place in the 22nd hall in Sana'a and ended on Friday; some fifteen Asian countries participated.(Source: Press TV)