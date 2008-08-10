Iran-Bosnia security pact approved by Majlis

TEHRAN, August 10 (IRIB) -- Majlis passed a bill on a security agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Bosnia-Herzegovina in its open session on Tuesday.

The Majlis lawmakers approved the bill with 160 votes in favor and 10 against.According to the agreement, Iran and Bosnia will develop cooperation in fourteen areas.According to the agreement both sides committed themselves to trying to combat transnational organized crime and other criminal activities, fight against narcotics and psycho active drugs, prevent illegal economic activities, and crack down on criminals who threaten people’s lives and properties.The methods of cooperation and other issues are included in this agreement