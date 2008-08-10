Resolution 592 was a victory for Iran: Rafsanjani

TEHRAN – Expediency Council Chairman Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani on Sunday said Iran benefited from accepting UN Resolution 598 which ended Iran-Iraq war in 1988.

“Some interpret accepting resolution 598 as failure but they are wrong. They do not have a clear image of the situation of that time,” Rafsanjani said in a ceremony commemorating war commanders from Khorassan Razavi Province.“We signed the resolution when it was to Iran’s benefit to do so, and the United Nations, despite all pressure, had no choice but to declare Iraq guilty and this was the greatest victory for us.”On July 1988, the Islamic Republic accepted UN Resolution 598 which called for a ceasefire to an eight-year-war between Iran and Iraq.Rafsanjani praised the Iranian army for defending the country against the aggression of the Iraqi Baath regime in the early days of the Islamic Revolution.Iranian armed forces achieved victory against a war supported by the Western and Eastern blocks, and the terrorist Mujahedin Khalq Organization, he stated