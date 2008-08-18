Diplomat: Tehran, Moscow in agreement over Bushehr NPP

TEHRAN (IRNA) -- Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Gholam-Reza Ansari said here Sunday that Tehran and Moscow have reached “good” agreement in connection with Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant.

“Sending fuel for Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, Russia showed that it has a firm decision to complete and commission the project,” Ansari told IRNA.Ansari said certain technical problems had been the main reason for delay in completion and commissioning of the NPP project and both sides are determined to remove the intricacies.He said that due to certain technical problems, no definite timetable may be set for completion and operation of the power plant but the last date announced by Russians for that is end of 2008.“We hope to witness completion and operation of Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant by 2008,” he added.As for the Caspian Sea, he said Tehran and Moscow hold very close stances with regards to the Caspian Sea.“We believe the Caspian Sea has a high capacity to bring the littoral states further closer to each other. Iran and Russia have the highest amount of commonalty in the run with regards to the Caspian sea and we hope that more commonalties would be reaped in the aftermath of future sessions to help build related cooperation,” he added.As for recent developments concerning Russia and Georgia, Ansari said Iran believes dialogue is the best possible solution.Concluding his remarks, Ansari said Iran is eager to expand economic cooperation with Russia in the future, feeling that there are abundant capacity for mutual cooperation in the political, security, defense and economic domains. “We see no problem in ties with Russia.” Volume of commercial transactions between Iran and Russia showed remarkable growth in the first five months of 2008 from more than dlrs 3.3 billion in 2007 and the figure is expected to show yet more growth, he noted.