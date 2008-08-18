Iran opens hand-woven carpet research department

TEHRAN – The director of Iran National Carpet Center (INCC) here on Monday announced that a research department for hand-woven carpets has been opened in the Center.

Morteza Faraji told Mehr News Agency that the new department aims to identify market demands and the customers’ tastes.Meanwhile, the INCC board of directors’ chairman, for his part, announced that the center plans to issue IDs for Persian handmade rugs.Jalaleddin Bassam said that each carpet will have an ID through which its specifications such as dimensions, design, weaver, and national code will be made known