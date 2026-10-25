Livestock, poultry exhibition generates over $1b in export agreements

TEHRAN – More than $1.0 billion in export contracts and memorandums of understanding for technical and engineering services were secured at Iran’s 25th Livestock, Poultry and Related Industries Exhibition, the head of the country’s Animal Feed, Poultry and Aquatic Feed Industries Association said.

Majid Ghadiri said the economic benefits of the agreements would depend on continued negotiations, the finalization of implementation contracts and the completion of necessary preparations to put them into operation, according to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

Turning the agreements into sustainable economic gains would require continued engagement with foreign partners, identifying the needs of target markets and removing implementation barriers, he said.

Such efforts could help expand exports, generate foreign currency earnings and strengthen Iranian companies’ positions in regional and international markets, Ghadiri added.

More than 400 domestic companies and 17 foreign trade delegations attended the exhibition, he said, highlighting international cooperation, technology transfer and exports of technical and engineering services as key areas of potential collaboration.

The event also attracted more than 25 ambassadors and economic counsellors, as well as over 50 knowledge-based companies, Ghadiri said.

He added that the exhibition provided an opportunity to showcase the capabilities of Iran’s livestock and poultry industries, identify target export markets and expand industrial cooperation.

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