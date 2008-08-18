Hamed Hadadi hits out at NBA legal counsel

TEHRAN -- Iranian iconic basketball player Hamed Hadadi on Monday hit out at NBA legal counsel over its recent remarks that he is not allowed to join American teams.

“It has come to our attention that representatives of Hamed Hadadi, an Iranian basketball player, may be contacting NBA teams to discuss the possibility of signing Mr. Hadadi to an NBA player contract. We have been advised that a federal statute prohibits a person or organization in the United States from engaging in business dealings with Iranian nationals.” Yahoo Sports quoted NBA legal counsel as saying on Sunday.Hadadi said, “I will undoubtedly join Memphis Grizzlies by the end of next week. I met Memphis’ officials yesterday to discuss joining the team.”According to NBA rules, foreign players have to legally wait for their work permit and it takes time, he added.“I received many offers from European teams but just playing in the NBA is my dream. Hopefully, I can join Memphis as soon as possible without any problem.” 7-foot-2 Iranian Olympian Hamed Hadadi said.