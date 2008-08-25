Leader announces army reshuffle

TEHRAN (Press TV) -- The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has announced a reshuffle in the Islamic Republic's Armed Forces.

Ayatollah Khamenei in separate decrees on Monday appointed the new commander of Ground Forces, his successor and the deputy coordinator to the Islamic Republic's Army.The Leader named Amir Ahmad-Reza Pourdastan as the new Commander of Iran's military Ground Forces, replacing Brigadier General Mohammad-Hassan Dadras.Brig. Gen. Dadras was appointed as the deputy coordinator of the Islamic Republic's Army, replacing Brigadier General Abdul-Rahim Mousavi.The Leader also appointed the former deputy coordinator of the Army Brig. Gen. Mousavi as the successor to the commander of the Ground Forces.Ayatollah Khamenei expressed hope that the new appointments would help enhance the Army's combat capabilities and encourage military experts to further upgrade the country's military equipment.