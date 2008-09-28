Resistance library opens at University of Tehran

TEHRAN -- Iran’s first Resistance Library was inaugurated during a ceremony at the University of Tehran’s central library on Saturday.

Some 35 books on the theme of the Sacred Defense were unveiled during the opening ceremony which was attended by officials and academics.Focusing on the theme of Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), the library’s books feature memoirs, history, novel, poetry and children books.Ten other Resistance Libraries were opened concurrently in ten universities nationwide including University of Ferdowsi, University of Guilan, Allame Tabatabii University and University of Tabriz.It is planned to establish 30 resistance libraries in other Iran’s universities.The libraries establishment is cosponsored by the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance and Foundation for the Preservation and Publication of Sacred Defense Works and Values