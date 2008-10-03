Venezuela, France mull nuclear energy deal

PARIS (AP) -- The French and Venezuelan foreign ministers say they are looking at possibly collaborating on civilian nuclear energy projects in Venezuela.

French Foreign Minister Bernard Kouchner also says France would like to use Venezuela as a go-between with Iran in discussions about its nuclear program. However, Kouchner says the Iranians have proved unreceptive to the approach.Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro told reporters in Paris Thursday his country is interested in going nuclear, adding that humanity's future depends on it.Kouchner said France “is ready to work with our Venezuelan friends” on the matter.Venezuela is a major petroleum exporter, while France is home to nuclear giant Areva and is a leading exporter of nuclear technology.