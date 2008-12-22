Iran, Oman agree to launch joint shipping line

TEHRAN – Iran and Oman have reached an initial agreement on launching a joint shipping line aiming to enhance their marine cooperation.

While addressing a session of Iran-Oman Joint Economic Commission in Tehran on Monday, Iranian Commerce Minister Seyyed Masoud Mir-Kazemi said: “Launching the shipping line will facilitate the transit of goods and will raise the level of trade between the two nations.”“The Omani delegation will have another visit to Iran to continue the negotiations and finalize the agreement on establishing the joint shipping line,” he added, IRNA reported.Mir-Kazemi also put the two countries’ transactions volume during the first 8 months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 20, 2008) at some $170 million, while noting the figure was meager compared to Iran’s total $140 billion annual trade.