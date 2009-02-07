Islamic Revolution, true supporter of freedom: al-Taher

DAMASCUS (IRNA) – Head of the Palestinian People’s Liberation Front in Syria, Maher al-Taher said on Saturday that the Islamic Revolution has always been supporter of freedom in the world.

Talking to IRNA on the occasion of the 30th victory anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, he said the Palestinian nation believes that the Islamic Revolution has always been a real supporter of its rights.Praising Iran’s peaceful nuclear achievements, he said the Iranian nation, as other world nations, has the right to pursue nuclear energy for peaceful means.The Palestinian people will never forget Iran’s move to close the Israeli embassy in Tehran following the victory of the Islamic Revolution and then the replacement of the Zionist embassy with that of Palestine, he stressed.Condemning the U.S. and Zionist conspiracies in the region, al-Taher reiterated that such conspiracies are doomed to fail.The Palestinian nation, through support of all world peace-loving and freedom-seeking nations will continue their resistance movement till the full victory is achieved and its legitimate rights are restored, he concluded.