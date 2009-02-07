Turkmen president to visit Iran soon

ASHKHABAD (IRNA) – Turkmen President Gurbanuli Berdymukhamedov is to pay a visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran in the near future.

Making the announcement during a cabinet session, Turkmen Foreign Minister Rasit Meredow said that preparations have been made for the visit. He did not mention the exact date of the visit.The Turkmen president, who was also present at the cabinet session, said that peaceful coexistence and good neighborly relations were priorities of Ashkhabad’s foreign policy.He described his future visit to Iran as important, adding that he would meet with senior Iranian officials on issues of mutual interest.