Israeli police grill Olmert for 13th time

BEIT-UL-MOQADDAS (AFP) -– Israeli police on Friday questioned outgoing Prime Minister Ehud Olmert for the 13th time since allegations of graft emerged against him in May.

He was questioned for three and a half hours at his official residence in Beit-ul-Moqaddas, police said.Olmert has been questioned by police 12 times previously on several different alleged cases of corruption, suspicions that forced him to resign in September.The allegations all date back to the 13 years before he took office, when he was mayor of Jerusalem and during his term as trade and industry minister.Olmert, who insists he is innocent, resigned on September 21 but remains at the head of a caretaker government until after early general elections to be held on Tuesday.