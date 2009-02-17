MEDEX 2009 kicks off in Tehran

TEHRAN – The 7th International Exhibition of Home and Office Furniture, Decoration and Interior Design, Machineries, Equipment and Accessories (MEDEX 2009) kicked off here on Tuesday at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds.

365 domestic and foreign companies have taken part in the event.According to IRNA, 127 foreign companies from 25 countries namely Italy, Denmark, Malaysia, Belgium, Jordan, Indonesia, Britain, Romania, Pakistan, Syria, Switzerland, Germany, Turkey, India, Austria, Canada, China, Spain, South Korea, Taiwan, Portugal, Czech Republic, United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Sweden will showcase their related products. Foreign companies account for 35 percent of whole participants.The participants display their products including machinery, raw material and tools for the wood industry.