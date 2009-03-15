Women’s situations discussed in Tehran

TEHRAN – Women’s rights and situations in the world were discussed at the 22nd Islamic Unity Conference here on March 13-15, advisor to chairman of the World Forum for the Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought said here on Friday.

The vulnerability of women and children in Gaza Strip was among the issues discussed in particular at the conference, Laleh Eftekhari said.A great number of female intellectual including Shias and Sunnis participated in the conference in a bid to strengthen and maintain unity among Muslim countries, Eftekhari added.Organized by the World Forum for the Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, the 22nd Islamic Unity Conference opened in Tehran on Friday.A total number of 160 thinkers from 45 countries such as from Sudan, Kuwait, Morocco, Uzbekistan, Yemen, Syria, Tunis, Hong Kong, Turkey, Iraq, Gambia, Pakistan, Indonesia, Jordan, Qatar, Iran, the US, the UK, France, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirate, Egypt, Oman have participated in the three-meeting.MN/SN/ MNA END