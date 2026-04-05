Iran’s FM holds Talks with his counterparts from Egypt, Pakistan, and Austria 

TEHRAN- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held separate phone calls late Saturday with his counterparts from Egypt, Pakistan, and Austria to discuss the ongoing US–Israeli military campaign against Iran and its regional repercussions.

In his conversation with Egypt's Badr Abdelatty, Araghchi described the strikes on Iran’s industrial infrastructure, peaceful nuclear facilities, and civilian and residential areas as “unprecedented war crimes.” He stressed that all countries, particularly those in the region, must support stability and avoid any form of complicity. Abdelatty, for his part, underscored the importance of leveraging diplomatic channels to help bring the conflict to an end.

Speaking with Pakistani Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Araghchi expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s efforts and called for a firm international response to repeated violations over the past 35 days, including strikes on hospitals, schools, and universities. Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to diplomatic engagement and emphasized the importance of continued coordination between the two countries.

In a separate call with Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Araghchi criticized some European governments for focusing primarily on economic fallout while overlooking the unlawful nature of the U.S.–Israeli actions. He also defended Iran’s measures in the Strait of Hormuz as legal steps aimed at preventing its misuse by adversaries. Meinl-Reisinger voiced concern over the conflict’s broader impact on global security and the economy and said Austria stands ready to intensify diplomatic efforts to help de-escalate the situation.

Since the beginning of the US-Israeli invasion of Iran on February 28, Araghchi has increased his diplomatic efforts to advocate for Iran in international forums, consulting daily with his counterparts across five continents.