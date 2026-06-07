Iran: US ‘moving the goalposts’ main obstacle to diplomacy

TEHRAN - Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson has told CNN that the Trump administration’s policy of shifting the “goalposts” and issuing “contradictory” statements is the main obstacle to negotiations with the United States.

“The main problem of negotiating with this administration is that you have to face so many changing positions, moving the goalposts, different statements, and contradictory remarks by different officials, so it makes the whole process very cumbersome,” Esmaeil Baghaei said in an interview with CNN in Tehran on Sunday.

Baghaei, who also serves as the spokesperson for Iran’s negotiating team in talks with the United States, once again highlighted Iran’s rights and conditions in the negotiations.

He said there are a number of sticking points, “but the main issue is that the Americans must understand that they have to recognize Iran’s rights,” including its right to peaceful nuclear enrichment.

“At the same time, when they are talking about our blocked assets, they’re not going to give us any concession,” he added.

Further in his remarks, Baghaei said Washington “simply must stop its sanctions.”

He also highlighted US violations of the ceasefire between Tehran and Washington that came into effect on April 8.

“They have been attacking our commercial ships, both in the Strait of Hormuz and on the high seas,” he asserted.

Baghaei warned that Iran’s armed forces “are resolute in responding to any attacks with full force.”

The United States and Israel launched a war on Iran on February 28. They targeted not only Iran’s military sites but also civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, and residential areas, killing thousands of people.

In response, Iran carried out 100 waves of missile and drone attacks against Israel and US bases in the Persian Gulf region. Iran’s military response prompted President Trump to agree to the April 8 ceasefire.

However, Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts have so far failed to secure a permanent end to the war due to what Iran describes as Washington’s “excessive” demands.

Trump also ordered the US military to impose a blockade on Iran’s ports in mid-April. As a violation of the ceasefire, the United States has also attacked Iran’s ships and carried out strikes in southern Iran, particularly on Qeshm Island. In response, Iran has targeted US bases in the Persian Gulf region.