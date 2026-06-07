Iran fires missiles at Israel in response to attacks on Beirut

TEHRAN – The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps fired a number of missiles at Israel on Sunday night in response to the Zionist regime’s attacks on southern Lebanon and the Dahiyeh region of Beirut.

The IRGC said ballistic missiles targeted the Ramat David Airbase in southeast of Haifa.

The commander of the Khatam al Anbia headquarters confirmed the IRGC will launch missiles at “occupied lands” so long as Israel’s attacks on Lebanon continues.

“The Zionist regime must cease its attacks on southern Lebanon and Dahiyeh,” Brigadier General Ali Abdollahi asserted.

He also warned if Israel intensifies its attacks on southern Lebanon and the Beirut region of Dahiyeh or responds to Iran’s attacks, both the regime and its supporters “will face more destructive and more regrettable” responses.

The IRGC Aerospace Commander, Majid Mousavi, said the "promise fulfilled".

Shortly after the start of tonight's attacks, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted a photo of the flags of Iran and Lebanon on X.

In a statement, the IRGC also said the attacks “served as a warning”. It also said the U.S. and Israel are "failing to honor their commitments" under the ceasefire agreement between Iran, the U.S. and Israel, which went into force in early April.