Hezbollah attacks Zionist regime warship 

TEHRAN – Lebanon’s Hezbollah has announced that its fighters targeted a Zionist regime’s warship, reaffirming the movement's strong resilience.

In a statement, the Lebanese resistance movement said its fighters struck the Israeli warship located 68 nautical miles off the Lebanese coast in an operation on Sunday night.

According to the statement, the Zionist regime’s warship was preparing to carry out attacks on Lebanese territory. The resistance movement confirmed that the warship was targeted with a naval cruise missile after being monitored for several hours, and that the strike resulted in a direct hit.

Hezbollah stated that this action was carried out in defense of Lebanon and its people, and as part of a response to the ongoing Israeli attacks on villages and cities, the destruction of infrastructure, and the displacement of civilians.

The statement opened by recalling remarks made by its martyr Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, during the July 2006 war. At that time, he announced live on air the targeting of the Israeli regime’s warship Sa’ar: “Right now, out at sea, the Israeli military warship that attacked our infrastructure, our homes, and our civilians; look at it burning.”

The Lebanese resistance front has waged dozens of operations on a daily basis against Israeli occupation forces (IOF) attempting to invade Southern Lebanon as well as IOF gathering points, infantry and bases in northern occupied Palestine alongside the regime’s settlements.

According to Hezbollah’s statements, around 100 IOF tanks have been targeted, suffering partial damage or have been completely destroyed.

In addition, the IOF has acknowledged at least ten of its soldiers killed by Hezbollah fire and at least 300 others injured. Southern Lebanon has once again turned into a quagmire for the regime’s forces in the face of Hezbollah fighters. This comes as some have questioned whether Hezbollah maintains the same military power it used to possess.

The latest development marks a major setback for the occupation regime, which has already suffered significant losses over the past four weeks after expanding its aggression on Lebanon.

During the July 2006 war, Hezbollah targeted a Zionist warship positioned about 16 kilometers offshore. Today, the Lebanese resistance announced a strike on a vessel 110 kilometers away, reflecting a notable expansion in its operational range.

This comes amid the Israeli regime’s stated intent to “destroy Hezbollah’s naval force.”

A significant strategic shift is emerging in Hezbollah’s maritime domain with the introduction of guided cruise missiles into active use. Their extended range, exceeding 60 nautical miles, and low-altitude flight profiles present unprecedented challenges to conventional naval defense systems.

The sea, once viewed as a relatively secure “launch platform” for the Zionist regime, may now become a contested and costly environment. The presence of such missiles compels warships of the occupation regime to operate at greater distances from the coastline, limiting their effectiveness in supporting ground operations and constraining maneuverability.

This development highlights that Hezbollah still holds capabilities, which can shape the equation and balance of power with the regime. From a wider perspective, the development also highlights the region’s capabilities of reshaping engagement dynamics and rebalancing power in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The implications of Hezbollah’s naval strike are considerable. Even if the Israeli regime publicly downplays or denies the impact, its vessels will likely exercise greater caution, particularly given the demonstrated reach of Hezbollah’s maritime capabilities. This situation echoes 2006, when one Zionist warship was struck off Beirut and another near Tyre. The Israeli regime acknowledged the first strike but denied the second due to limited evidence, illustrating the ambiguity and strategic messaging typical of the Zionists.

The introduction of cruise missile capabilities further signals a shift in the maritime balance, emphasizing that previously secure areas are increasingly vulnerable and that Israel’s traditional naval dominance can no longer be assumed.

In reality, the resilience of Hezbollah is a complex phenomenon where geography intersects with psychology, and politics with society. Lebanon, with its complex terrain and tension-prone borders, has never been just a battleground but rather a testing ground for competing wills.

Hezbollah has turned geography from a weakness into a strength, from something vulnerable into something protective. Southern villages are no longer just frontlines; they now serve as defensive positions, showing how the Lebanese resistance can reshape its surroundings to support survival strategies.

Hezbollah’s resilience has also emerged as a state of continuous mobilization. It is not simply about military readiness, but about long-term mental construction, turning fear into awareness and threat into motivation.

Here, rhetoric, symbols, and collective memory play a central role in sustaining resilience.

Further, Hezbollah’s resilience reflects an ability to maneuver within a complex web of balances. Lebanon, as a country of multiple affiliations, requires any internal actor to master the delicate balance between domestic and external forces.

Resilience, therefore, is not only about confronting an external enemy, but also about carefully managing internal relationships to maintain legitimacy, even at a minimal level. This fragile balance between resistance and politics is what gives resilience its strategic depth.

And, there is no resilience without a supportive base, and no resistance without society. Over the years, Hezbollah has built a social system that provides services, fosters connections, and reinforces a sense of belonging.

Hezbollah’s resilience in Lebanon is not only a military phenomenon. It is a complex, multidimensional reality where geography meets psychology, politics meets society, and symbolism meets lived experience. It is a form of resilience that constantly redefines itself, raising as many questions as it answers. In a rapidly changing world, this resilience, despite all its complexity, remains key to understanding not only Lebanon, but the nature of conflicts with the Zionist regime across the region as a whole.

