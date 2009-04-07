Pakistan ambassador briefs MPs on kidnapped diplomat

TEHRNA – Pakistan’s ambassador to Iran, Muhammad Bux Abbasi, attended a Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee meeting on Tuesday to brief the Iranian lawmakers on the condition of the Iranian diplomat taken hostage in November last year in Pakistan, the committee’s chairman said.

Alaeddin Boroujerdi, the committee chairman, told reporters that according to international conventions the local governments are responsible for the safety of foreign diplomats residing in the host countries; therefore, Pakistan must make essential efforts to secure the release of the kidnapped diplomat.Heshmatollah Attarzadeh, a commercial attaché of Iran’s consulate in Peshawar, the capital of the volatile North West Frontier Province (NWFP), was kidnapped from a posh locality named Hayatabad on November 13, 2008.Meanwhile, the Iranian lawmakers on Sunday also refused to approve a bill on transportation agreement between Iran and Pakistan in protest of Pakistan’s failure to provide necessary security for the diplomat, and its failure to protect borders with Iran, which are regularly used by miscreants to cross in and out of the country.The Iranian lawmakers are also very disturbed with their Pakistani neighbors for a recent flurry of sectarian killings in Pakistan