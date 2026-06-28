Iran shakes with 376 earthquakes in a month

TEHRAN – A total of 376 earthquakes have been recorded across the country in a month from May 22 to June 21, according to the seismological networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran.

Statistically, 323 earthquakes with magnitudes smaller than 3, 48 earthquakes with a magnitude between 3 and 4, four earthquakes with a magnitude between 4 and 5, and one earthquake with a magnitude between 5 and 6 have occurred in the country, IRNA Reported.

Of the total quakes, one had a magnitude of 5 on the Richter scale, which occurred on June 9 in Hormozgan province.

Among the provinces of the country, Kerman experienced the highest number of earthquakes, with 42, followed by Khorasan Razavi and Ilam with 40 and 37 earthquakes.

During the same period, nine earthquakes were recorded in Tehran; the biggest had a magnitude of 3 on the Richter Scale.

A total of 2,380 earthquakes with a magnitude of more than 2.5 on the Richter scale were recorded across the country over the past calendar year (March 2025–March 2026), according to the Seismological networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran, Mehr news agency reported.

Out of recorded earthquakes, 910 had a magnitude greater than 3, 130 had a magnitude greater than 4, and 15 had a magnitude greater than 5 on the Richter scale.

The Iranian plateau is located in a very seismically active region of the world and is known not only for its major catastrophic earthquakes but also for the disasters relating to natural hazards, especially earthquakes.

About 2 percent of the earthquakes in the world occur in Iran, but more than 6 percent of the victims of the world’s earthquakes during the 20th century are reported from Iranian earthquakes.

MT/MG