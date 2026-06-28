Pakistan proposes setting up scientific working group with Iran

TEHRAN – The Pakistani Minister of State for the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Wajiha Qamar, met with the Iranian Minister of Science, Research, and Technology, Hossein Simaei-Sarraf, proposing that the two countries establish a joint scientific working group.

The officials met on the sidelines of the 7th Turkey Educational Technologies Summit (known as TETZ 2026), which was held in Istanbul from June 26 to 28.

Iran’s recent achievements in the international arena are inspiring for many countries, including Pakistan, ISNA quoted Qamar as saying.

Highlighting the emotional, spiritual, historical, and cultural ties between the two nations, the official said, “Pakistan will stand by Iran in its initiatives and actions, and the relations between Tehran and Islamabad will remain strong and stable based on these commonalities.”

The two sides need to promote collaboration to fully utilize the respective capacities of each other, she added.

The deep linguistic, religious, and civilizational ties between the two countries will contribute to the development of cooperation, the official further noted.

Referring to the scientific and educational accomplishments of Iran, Qamar said Pakistan can benefit from Iran’s valuable expertise in skills training, agriculture, construction, and production sectors.

For his part, Simaei-Sarraf noted that current scientific, academic, and technological collaborations between Iran and Pakistan are not proportionate to the capacities of both parties.



The official also stressed the need to establish Persian and Urdu language chairs in reciprocal countries.

Highlighting the scientific capabilities of Sistan-Baluchestan University, the science minister announced the university’s readiness to attract Pakistani students.

Iran’s high scientific capacity

Simaei-Sarraf delivered a speech at the 7th TETZ 2026, highlighting the country’s high scientific and research capacities despite sanctions.

Despite illegal sanctions, Iran secures first place in cognitive sciences among Islamic nations and ranks ninth globally in advanced materials. Numerous prestigious Iranian universities and institutions are included in international rankings. These accomplishments underscore the country’s scientific capabilities, IRIB quoted Simaei-Sarraf as saying, addressing the TETZ.

Iran serves as a great opportunity to invest in higher education and modern technologies. The country has one of the largest higher education systems in the region, with more than three million students and over seventy thousand faculty members and researchers.

Highlighting that the rapid development of emerging technologies, including AI, is fundamentally transforming human relationships and higher education systems around the world at an unprecedented pace, Simaei-Sarraf said that effective use of smart technologies requires the establishment of a system based on algorithmic transparency, educational justice, accountability, protection of learners’ rights, and responsible data governance.

According to science minister, cultural and social requirements need to be institutionalized in the design and deployment of these technologies, which will help pave the way to promote social trust, facilitate the use of smart education, and its acceptance without posing data governance risks at national and international levels.

The official went on to say that the development of smart education requires the enhancement of synergy, the exchange of expertise, and the utilization of shared capacities of countries more than ever. He expressed hope that the summit would lay the basis for the expansion of academic ties, the exchange of knowledge, and the development of collaborative initiatives in the smart education sector, which would in turn expand higher education at national, regional, and global scales.

TETZ 2026 is taking place as a globally focused AI-driven EdTech event. The international summit has brought together global leaders and stakeholders to explore how Artificial Intelligence (AI) can transform education and how it can be used for peace, humanity and common tomorrows.

MT/MG