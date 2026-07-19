Hojjatoleslam Qomi: Vengeance for martyred Leader is universal duty

TEHRAN — Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Qomi, the head of Iran’s Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization, has doubled down on calls to avenge the assassination of the former Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Speaking from the organization's headquarters in Tehran, Qomi declared that enacting retribution against those responsible is a borderless, universal obligation.

“It is a duty shared by everyone—including non-Muslims who believe in freedom and all those who have grown weary of the widespread and systematic injustice in today's world," Qomi stated. "And they are by no means few. The call for vengeance and retribution is not limited to this region; it is directed at all freedom-loving people around the world.”

Qomi added: “Vengeance must be carried out. It is not open to compromise or expediency. No excuse or justification can suspend this obligation. It must be carried out without exception.”

Qomi’s remarks directly align with a statement issued earlier this month by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei. In his address, the Leader proclaimed that avenging his father’s martyrdom is the absolute "will of the nation" and "must inevitably" take place "soon."

The late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was martyred in Tehran on February 28 following an aggressive military campaign launched by the United States and Israel.

The remarks come amid an outpouring of national and regional grief. Millions of mourners have filled the streets across Iran and Iraq since the extensive funeral processions began earlier this month to honor the late Leader's legacy.

The body of the beloved Leader was first carried through massive crowds of faithful mourners in Tehran and the holy city of Qom before crossing into Iraq, where extensive ceremonies were held in the holy shrines of Karbala and Najaf. The historic processions concluded in the holy city of Mashhad where the late leader was laid to rest in the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS).

Throughout these processions, public outrage against the US and Israeli aggression reached a peak. Mourners frequently carried signs and chanted slogans demanding justice and the punishment of President Donald Trump, who directly ordered the February 28 strikes.

The escalating calls for justice coincide with a severe breakdown of regional agreements due to continued American hostility. Following an initial 40-day conflict, a tentative ceasefire took effect on April 8, followed by a negotiated memorandum of understanding (MoU) in June that established a 60-day framework for diplomatic talks.

However, that fragile peace was shattered when the United States unilaterally resumed its military attacks against Iranian targets despite the active agreement. With Washington enforcing an illegal naval blockade, the region has seen a resumption of hostilities, making Qomi’s uncompromising words a clear signal of Iran's steadfast resolve to defend its sovereignty and honor its martyrs.

