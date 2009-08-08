Hormozgan exports top $1.5b

BANDAR ABBAS -- The value of exports from Iran’s Hormozgan province hit $1.557 billion from the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2009) until now.

During the above-mentioned period, some 6.4 million tons of goods have been exported from the province, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting reported on Saturday.Mineral and petrochemical products, construction stones, cooper and iron ware, and solvents were among the items exported to India, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, China, and Germany