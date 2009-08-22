Asgaroladi praises Rafsanjani’s role in nation’s peace and stability

TEHRAN-– Followers of the Imam and Leadership Front Secretary General Habibollah Asgaroladi stated that Expediency Council Chairman Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani plays a key role in peace and stability of the nation.

“Hashemi Rafsanjani is a respectable and influential figure and his role in peace and stability of our revolutionary society is of key importance,” ISNA quoted him as saying on Saturday.Asgaroladi also pointed to his recent meeting with Rafsanjani, saying, “In this private meeting… we discussed the issues related to the post-election incidents, the presidential election, and ways of countering the enemies’ plots in creating rifts between the people and the system.”He also pointed out that peace and stability is essential at this time and praised Rafsanjani’s greeting with President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad during the Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadeq Larijani’s inauguration ceremony.He added, “Eliminating a political grouping is neither practical nor beneficial. None of the tactful principlists are intending to do so either.