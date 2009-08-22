MP highlights Iran's inalienable nuclear rights

TEHRAN (FNA)- An Iranian lawmaker on Saturday blasted the remarks by German chancellor on Iran, and underlined the country's inalienable right to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

""If Iranians are asked about the country's nuclear program, they will call it (nuclear energy) their country's indispensible right,"" Mohammad Karim Abedi, a member of the parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, told FNA.Commenting upon Angela Merkel's remarks on potential energy sanctions against Iran if Iran-West nuclear talks fail to produce any tangible results, Abedi reminded, ""Nuclear energy in Iran is an indigenous technology.""""They (the west) imposed sanctions on us in recent decades which troubled us but did not have any effect on the continuation of the current trend (of progress),"" he added.Merkel told the daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on Friday that ""If there is no progress, we would have to react with further sanctions"".Noting that the six world powers (Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States) would gather in September to talk about Iran, Merkel added, ""I don't want to preempt the talks but economic sanctions dealing with the energy sector are on the table but we must wait to see what comes of the talks. We must also speak about them (possible sanctions) with our partners Russia and China.""The Iranian lawmaker further viewed the move by Germany a result of Zionist pressures, and said, ""Germany is among the countries which are under the influence of Zionist lobbies and is forced to make such moves.""Reminding Tehran-Berlin good relations in the past, Abedi said, ""…we respect the German nation, Merkel should respect the views of her nation and maintain mutual respect (with Iran).""