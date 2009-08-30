Police seize 236kg of drugs in eastern Iran

TEHRAN (FNA) - The Iranian Law Enforcement Police seized over 236 kg of opium in daylong operations in the country's eastern province of Southern Khorassan, a provincial police commander announced on Sunday.

Commander of Nahbandan police forces Gholam Hossein Parsa said that the police anti-drug squad was dispatched to a mission after receiving information about an illicit drug cargo in the province.The commander noted that Nahbandan police discovered 146.1 kg of opium from a van during a patrolling operation, and also seized 62.4 kg of opium from a truck which was bound for Kerman in central Iran.Meantime, the police forces seized another 28.2 kg of opium at a checkpoint near Nahbandan.Parsa also announced that his forces had arrested 48 Afghan nationals for illegal entry into Iran.Iran alone makes 85 percent of the world's total opium seizures. Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Iranian police have lost more than 3300 of their personnel in the country's combat against narcotics.During the past Iranian year (ended March 20,) Iran seized more than 1,000 tons of opium smuggled from Afghanistan, the largest producer of opium poppy in the world.The crackdown has cost Iran 600 million dollars over the past two years. Strategies pursued by Tehran include digging canals, building barriers and installing barbed wire to seal the country's borders, specially in the East.