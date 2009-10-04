Iran on verge of winning Asian Volleyball Championship

MANILA -Iran will play six-time champion Japan in the finals at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Monday.

Four-time Asian gold winner South Korea was saddened by Iran in the 15th Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship on Sunday.In the game played at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila the Iranians rallied from a 2-1 deficit by winning the final two sets of the semifinal match (24-26, 25-20, 26-28, 25-17, 15-11) and securing a place in the finals.The game lasted for two hours and four minutes with Iran leaning on the solid performances of Mohammad Mohammadkazem, Seyed Mohammad Mousavi Eraghi, Hamzeh Zarini and Farhad Nazari Afshar.It was a regretful loss for Korea, proud owners of four titles won in 1989, 1993, 2001 and 2003.China is to play Korea for third place.