Gazprom to extend Polish contract on Europe gas transit till 2045

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti) -- Gazprom said on Thursday it will extend a contract on gas supplies to Western Europe via Poland until 2045, while gas supplies to Poland may be increased to 11 billion cubic meters from this year.

Gazprom, Poland’s energy company PGNiG and gas pipeline operator EuRoPol GAZ signed a tripartite agreement in Moscow on Thursday providing for long-term gas cooperation.“The document stipulates the extension of the contract on Russian natural gas supplies to Poland until 2037, and the possibility of increasing gas supplies to that country up to 11 billion cubic meters a year from 2010 under the existing contract,” Gazprom and PGNiG said in a joint statement.The document also stipulates the extension of the contract on Russian natural gas transportation to Western Europe via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline until 2045, the statement said.PGNiG CEO Michal Szubski said that the accords signed directly with Gazprom provided a possibility to stabilize Poland’s gas balance.“The agreements reached bring an end to a 10-year period of differences and open the prospect of favorable cooperation,” he said.Poland annually consumes about 13.7 billion cubic meters of natural gas, of which domestic gas supplies account for about 30%. In 2009, Gazprom supplied 9 billion cubic meters to Poland.