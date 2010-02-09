Maqbarat-o-shoara (Tabriz Poet's Mausoleum).Maqbaratoshoara or Maqbarat al-Shu'ara'is a mausoleum for distinguished poets, mystics and prominent people having been in rest in the Surkhab district of Tabriz in Iran.

On the east side of Sayyed Hamzeh's grave and Ghaem Magham's grave, there is a graveyard containing the graves of important poets, mystics, scholars and men of letter of Tabriz. The Mausoleum was first mentioned by Hamdollah Mostowfi in his Nozhat ol-Gholoub. Hamdollah mentions it is being located in what, at the time, was the Surkhab district of Tabriz. Surkhab and Charandab are the oldest districts in the city of Tabriz.Some people who are buried in this graveyard are quite popular. To learn their names, one should refer to some books that contain numerous descriptions of this complex like ""Azarbaijan archeological signs"" by Abdul Ali Karang.Since 1970's, efforts have been stepped up to renovate the graveyard area. Some reconstructions have been carried out, including the construction of a new symbolic building on this site (the white marble structure in the photos).The first poet buried in this complex is Asadi Tusi(999-1072 A.D. Persian poet). Other famous Persian poets buried here include: Anvari Abivardi, Zahir al-Din Faryabi, Falaki Shirwani, Shams al-Din Sajasi, Mojir al-Din Balaqani, Homam Tabrizi, Khaqani, Qatran Tabrizi, Mani Shirazi, Lesani Shirazi, Shakibi Tabrizi, Maghrebi Tabrizi, Shapur Neyshapuri.Iranian great literary figure Shahryar was the last poet who have been interred in Maqbaratoshoara and the only one whose works have been written in both Persian and Azeri.LocationThe Maqbaratoshoara is situated in Sheshghelan suburb of Tabriz, Seghatoleslam Ave. next to Seyed Hamzeh shrine and Museum of Ostad Bohtouni, near to Amir Nezam House, House of Seghat ol Islam and Saheb ol Amr Mosque.