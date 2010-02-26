European stocks climb at open, London up 1.03 percent

LONDON (AFP) -- Europe's main stock markets rallied at the start of trading on Friday, bouncing back from recent sharp losses, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gaining 1.03 percent to 5,332.82 points.

Frankfurt's DAX 30 increased 1.02 percent to 5,588.99 points and in Paris the CAC 40 advanced 0.95 percent to stand at 3,676.51.European equities had suffered sharp losses on Thursday owing to worrisome labor news from the United States and persistent fears for the future of Greek public finances.