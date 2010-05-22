Thai govt shows protest arsenal defends crackdown

BANGKOK (Dispatches) – Thai officials revealed a large cache of weapons Saturday confiscated from the stronghold of protesters cleared from the heart of Bangkok in a military operation that ended a two-month standoff that left at least 85 dead.

The weapons – including rifles, bullets, grenades and the components of bombs – were put on display, defending government’s claim that the troops faced a serious threat, AP reported.New York-based Human Rights Watch has expressed concerns over the treatment of more than 100 anti-government protesters who were detained after the Thai government's military crackdown in Bangkok on Wednesday.A Thai court on Friday rejected a request to free on bail 114 red-shirt leaders - who have not been charged - saying they could cause further violence if released.Al Jazeera's Aela Callan, reporting from Bangkok on Saturday, said that there were two hardline red-shirt leaders still at large, while those already captured were being held in secret locations.The military crackdown against the protesters on Wednesday left at least 15 people dead and nearly 100 wounded.An overnight curfew remains in force until Sunday morning.The crisis has decimated the country's tourism sector, which accounts for six per cent of GDP and employs 15 per cent of the workforce.Photo: A soldier arranges weapons seized from “red shirt’ anti-government protesters before a news conference in Bangkok May 22, 2010. (Photo: Reuters/Chaiwat Subprasom)