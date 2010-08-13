Ethnic clashes erupt in Afghan capital

KABUL (AFP)— Ethnic unrest broke out on the outskirts of Kabul Friday after about 200 Hazara villagers allegedly burnt down the hilltop mud homes of Pashtun nomads in an argument over land.

Witnesses said several people were injured in the violence.More than 300 police and army fired bullets into the air and used batons to disperse about 200 Hazara men who had apparently forced Pashtuns from their homes in the foothills of a mountain above the Hazara villages.Crying women and children were among the hundreds who abandoned the homes, which an AFP reporter saw in flames, surrounded by police and army.No injuries were officially reported but an AFP reporter at the scene said at least three wounded were taken towards the city in police vehicles.“The Pashtuns fired at us as we arrived there,” Ghulam Sakhi, a Hazara elder, told AFP. “We deserve the land. We own it, why should the Pashtuns have it?” he said.Pashtun elder Mohammad Omar said the Hazara had “forced us out of our homes” and burnt them down.Pashtun nomads, estimated to number 2.4 million, move around Afghanistan in search of pastures for their caravans of camels, sheep and donkeys.They come mainly from tribes that dominate southern and eastern Afghanistan and sometimes clash with other ethnic groups as they travel.There has been no significant ethnic unrest in Kabul since the civil war of the 1990s, but there were heavy clashes earlier this year between resident Hazaras and Pashtun nomads over pastures in Afghanistan’s central highlands.Similar clashes have broken out in central Wardak province each spring since 2007, reportedly leaving several people dead.