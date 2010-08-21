Pakistanis brace for more destructive flooding

SHAHDADKOT (Reuters) – Residents of a southern Pakistani town fled rising flood waters on Saturday, a stark reminder the country could face more destruction in a crisis that has raised questions about the government's stability.

Authorities struggled to shore up an embankment holding back a growing tide on the edge of Shahdadkot, in Sindh province, which aid groups say is still highly vulnerable to floods that began raging through Pakistan about three weeks ago.A heavy stream of trucks, tractors and donkey carts transported people away, repeating scenes played out throughout the catastrophe that has made more than 4 million homeless.“People are saying it's dangerous to stay,” said Riaz Hussain, as he finished off packing his family and possession, including two water buffalo, onto a trailer behind a tractor.“I'll find some corner to live with my family.”The scramble to leave came after signs that donors were taking more notice of the extent of the suffering in Pakistan.More tents and plastic sheets have been secured to help 4.6 million shelterless Pakistanis, said UN humanitarian operations spokesman Maurizio Giuliano.Tents and plastic sheeting had been delivered to 1 million people and now more were on the way for another 2.4 million.The International Monetary Fund said it would review Pakistan's budget and economic prospects in light of the disaster in talks with senior government officials on Monday. The talks will focus on a $10 billion IMF program agreed in 2008.“The scale of the tragedy means that the country's budget and macroeconomic prospects, where are being supported by an IMF financed program, will need to be reviewed,” said Masood Ahmed, IMF director for the Middle East and Central Asia.The government has been accused of moving too slowly and Islamist charities have moved rapidly to provide relief to Pakistanis, already frustrated with their leaders' track record on the economy, security, poverty and power cuts.NATO said on Friday it would provide ships and aircraft to transport aid to Pakistan, a day after Islamabad warned that militants were trying to exploit the disaster.The United States had led as chorus of aid pledges and provided helicopters for rescue operations.Waters began raging through an area of Pakistan about the size of England some three weeks ago, swallowing villages, destroying roads and bridges and leaving millions destitute.Disease fearsHalf a million people are living in about 5,000 schools where poor hygiene and sanitation, along with cramped quarters and the stifling heat, provide fertile ground for potentially fatal diseases such as cholera.There are already more than 38,000 cases of acute diarrhea and at least one case of cholera has been confirmed.Isolated rain was expected in parts of central Punjab, southern Sindh and northwestern Khyber-Pakhtoonkhwa provinces in the next 24 hours, officials said.The flood is spreading through the rice-growing belt in the north of Sindh district by district, as it breaks through, or flows over, embankments, or as people cut through dykes, roads and railway lines in the hope of diverting the water away.Authorities say even when the swollen Indus river, which has burst its banks in several places, finally subsides, the water will take many weeks to drain away, raising the risk of months of disruption to farming.Heavy damage to crops has virtually guaranteed long-term pain for the agriculture industry, a pillar of the economy.