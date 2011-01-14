Divan of Hafez with new calligraphy unveiled

TEHRAN -- The Bokhara monthly magazine dedicated its 73rd session to the introduction of a new copy of the Divan of Hafez inscribed by prominent calligrapher Mohammad Ehsaii.

Published by Negar Publications, Ehsaii completed the book based on a copy corrected by Hafez expert Bahaeddin Khorramshahi after five years of diligent efforts.The exquisite edition was unveiled at a ceremony held on Tuesday where Bokhara managing director Ali Dehbashi expressed his gratitude to all individuals involved in the publication of the book.Director of Negar Publications Mohammad-Mehdi Davudi made a short speech followed by speeches delivered by Khorramshahi and Iranian leading painter Aidin Aghdashlu.“Hafez is our memory; this is what I believe” said Khorramshahi, “I have a book with the same title and I have promised myself not to write a book again.“Here it is noteworthy to remember the name of our deceased master Manuchehr Mortazavi. He was actually the pioneer who began conducting modern research work on Hafez in 1966.“I believe Hafez is not just a complete man, but is completely a man. He was engaged in eternal issues, not just literary topics. He is the darling of God and also the darling of the Iranians,” said Khorramshahi.“But here I need to mention that I always have regarded myself a researcher on Hafez but not an expert on him,” he said.“Ehsaii did me a great honor by choosing my correction of Hafez as his reference. I was rereading the inscription while Ehsaii was working on the project to produce an error-free edition, and I found a house full of nastaliq (a style of calligraphy) in reading the book,” he said.Aidin Aghdashlu, an old companion of Ehsaii was next who continued, “The Divan of Hafez has long been a starting point for displaying Iranian artwork and calligraphy. Everyone has done his best on this project, and Ehsaii is one of them.“Calligraphy and painting based on the Divan dates back to the 16th century, but the art of book binding is not only dedicated to Hafez, but to the copies of Holy Quran, and poetry by Sadi, Ferdowsi, and Nizami Ganjavi.“In most paintings on Hafez, I have seen an elderly man with a young girl holding a cup, which is actually supposed to symbolize the entire universe. But Ehsaii is such a talented man in Iranian calligraphy that any time he wants, he can play with any one from a variety of styles in calligraphy.“Whatever he creates, he makes it better than it was in his previous productions. He is one of the most significant participants, and I have simply been involved by stating my opinion in this project and nothing further,” he concluded.The ceremony was brought to an end with a traditional music performance by singer Sediq Tarif, who recited poetry of Hafez.Photo: Corrector of the Divan of Hafez Bahaeddin Khorramshahi signs a copy of the book, which was introduced during a ceremony at Tehran’s Varsho Hall on January 11, 2011. (Bokhara/Mojtaba Salek)