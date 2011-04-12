Concerns over U.S.-Afghan treaty conveyed to Kabul: envoy

TEHRAN – Tehran’s Ambassador to Kabul, Fada Hossein Maleki, has announced that concerns over a possible conclusion of “strategic treaty” between the United States and Afghanistan has been conveyed to the Afghan government.

“Afghanistan’s neighbors’ concerns have been conveyed to the Afghan government and Afghan President Hamid Karzai has taken these concerns into consideration,” Ambassador Maleki told the Fars news agency on Tuesday.“Various dimensions of this plan are not known yet, and the Islamic Republic of Iran will announce its stance when the details are made public,” he said.Reportedly, the United States plans to set up permanent military bases in the war-torn country to keep U.S. troops in Afghanistan beyond the 2014 withdrawal deadline.The Iranian Foreign Ministry had previously announced that such a treaty would undermine peace, stability, and security in Afghanistan and the region.Ambassador Maleki also said that Afghanistan’s neighbors are opposed to the establishment of permanent military bases in Afghanistan.“As Iran has the longest border with Afghanistan, the purpose of the establishment of permanent U.S. military bases in Afghanistan should be clarified,” he said.He went on to say that if they want to set up military bases to maintain security and campaign against terrorism, it is clear that this plan will fail because their presence in Afghanistan over the past decade have decreased rather than increased security in this country.Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian diplomat said that Iran and Afghanistan have had long-standing friendly relationship, and certain countries’ efforts aimed at destroying Tehran-Kabul strong relationship will be of no avail.