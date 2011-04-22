Iranian students’ trip to Bahrain halted

TEHRAN - Two hundred Iranian students, who set off for Bahrain aboard two ships on Friday, were forced to return to the port of Bushehr by the Iranian maritime police.

The students say they wanted to help end the crisis in the Persian Gulf kingdom.Earlier on Friday, a spokesman for the students told the Mehr News Agency correspondent in Bushehr, “200 students from universities in the south of Iran, who had staged a sit-in on the Persian Gulf shore in support of the oppressed people of Bahrain, left the port of Bushehr for Bahrain on board two ships several hours ago.”The move was spontaneous, no permit was issued, and the ships were privately owned vessels, Abbas Alizadeh stated.