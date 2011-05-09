Hashemian to hang up his boots after next season

TEHRAN - Persepolis striker Vahid Hashemian will retire from football at the end of the next Iranian football season.

Hashemian, who started his career with Tehran-based Pas, currently plays in Persepolis but he is looking to bring an end to his 15 years playing career next year.“I will quit my playing career at the end of the next season. My contract with Persepolis will expire at the end of the current season and for the next season nothing is certain right now. I am going to play one more season with the Tehran-based club and then hang up my boots,” the 35-year-old said.Hashemian joined Bayern Munich in 2004 after playing for Hamburger SV and Bochum. He was forced to leave Bayern since the things didn’t go well as he expected.“I definitely don’t regret because of joining Bayern. Everybody likes to play in the big club such a Bayern and I think I made a good decision. Bayern always has so many top players and you have a difficult job to be in starting lineup. I was not lucky there,” Hashemian stated.Hashemian looks forward to work as a head coach in the new future. “I am not that kind of person who accepts what the others say in coaching role. I want to be number one and have obtained FIFA coaching license,” Hashemian said