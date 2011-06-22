Iran’s approach toward its nuclear program is not politicized, as the Western media try to depict it, but is a legalistic stance based on Iran’s inalienable right to use nuclear energy.

The capability to generate nuclear energy, above all other applications, will continue to produce more scientific achievements for the country.Iran’s nuclear program is in fact an interconnected package. In other words, the nuclear achievements are regarded as a part of Iran’s broader scientific achievements in other fields such as nanotechnology, genomics, industry, etc.The Islamic Republic of Iran believes it has the right to conduct various scientific programs in order to attain the blessings they provide. There is no reason for Iran to have a non-peaceful nuclear program because the country has no need for such a program.Unfortunately, the approach adopted by Europe and the United States toward the issue is completely politicized and it is not based on legal considerations. In fact, the Western countries are using Iran’s nuclear dossier as leverage to put more pressure on Iran. Thus, the issuance of contradictory reports by the International Atomic Energy Agency has become a repetitive cycle in recent years. Most IAEA member states are opposed to these reports, which lay the groundwork for extensive propaganda campaigns against Iran, which are always followed by unjustified and unfair sanctions. Thus, in such a situation, no one will be able to actually verify the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program.Bearing all this in mind, the nuclear game between Iran and the West cannot create a win–win situation. In fact, Iran is the biggest winner of this game because despite all the pressure, the country is continuing on the path of progress, but the West is putting its short-term and long-term economic and political interests in great danger.The United States is trying to give the impression that it is working to establish peace and stability in the region, even though its intervention in various countries has actually increased insecurity. If the West wants a stable Middle East, it must devise a win-win scenario for influential countries like Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and other regional powers.Moreover, in this situation, the main task for Iran’s diplomatic apparatus is to ensure that Iran’s nuclear dossier is returned to the IAEA.The measures that various international organizations are currently taking in regard to Iran’s nuclear program are politically motivated. Such an approach, particularly when adopted by independent and non-aligned countries, will create a crisis of legitimacy for them.These organizations were originally designed for the Cold War era, and the role that they are playing at this juncture will undermine their effectiveness since it is a multi-polar world nowadays and relations between countries are multifaceted. And thus they are expected to avoid the adoption of political approaches and to accept multi-polar principles and multilateralism.MP Mehdi Sanaii is a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian parliament.