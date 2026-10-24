What’s in Tehran art galleries

Tehran’s CAMA – Contemporary and Modern Art Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by a group of artists. The exhibit will be running until November 2 at the gallery located at No. 44, 10th Golestan, Pasdaran St.

Painting

* An exhibition of paintings by Shaho Babaei is underway at Kavin Gallery.

The exhibit named “Nightfall” will be running until November 6 at the gallery located at No.24, Pesian St. Zaferanieh Neighborhood.

* Keiman Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Farnaz Baghban.

Entitled “The Regression 2”, the exhibition will be running until November 2 at the gallery located at 10 Akhgari St. in the Elahieh neighborhood.

* Bashgah Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by several artists.

Entitled “Someday, You’ll Remember”, the exhibition will be running until November 6 at the gallery located at No.13, Hosseini St., Karim Khan Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Fardokht Kiaeimehr is underway at Shokuh Gallery.

The exhibition will run until November 2 at the gallery located at 19 Amir Nuri Alley, North Salimi St. off Andarzgu Blvd.

* An exhibition of paintings by Fat’hi Kasraian is currently underway at Atbin Gallery.

The exhibit named “Voyage to Nowhere” will continue until November 3 at the gallery that can be found at 42 Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave. near the Parkway Intersection.

* Hoor Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Samila Amir-Ebrahimi.

The exhibition will be running until November 13 at the gallery located at 12 Naeimi Alley, North Mirza Shirazi St., off Motahhari Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Maryam Beigi is currently on view in an exhibition at 009821 Projects Gallery.

The exhibition named “The Nest of Fire” will run until November 3 at the gallery located at No. 25, 18th Alley, Kheradmand St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings by Mohammad Nourian are on display in an exhibition at Negar Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until November 6 at the gallery, which can be found at No. 5, Bahrami alley, Mashahir Street, Qaem Maqam Farahani Avenue.

* An exhibition of paintings by Pantea Bayat Mokhtari is underway at Aria Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until November 2 at the gallery located at No. 10 Zarrin Alley, near Beheshti St., Vali-e Asr Ave.

SAB/