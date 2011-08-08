Rights body warns against new Saudi law

Amnesty International has warned that a newly-proposed anti-terrorism law in Saudi Arabia will allow authorities to prosecute dissent as a terrorist act.

The organization said the Draft Penal Law for Terrorism Crimes and Financing of Terrorism labels such offenses as harming the reputation of the monarchy and endangering national unity as terrorist crimes.The law is aimed at prosecuting political opponents. It would also allow extended detention without charge or trial, according to the rights group, which obtained a copy of the draft.Under the new law, questioning the integrity of the Saudi King or the Crown Prince would carry a minimum prison sentence of 10 years.Some human rights activists say the definitions of terrorism-related crimes in the proposed law are vague.Due to the criticism it received, the council made some changes to the proposed law.Further changes to the law will be made in mid-September before it is sent to Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah for approval.Amnesty International and several rights groups and international bodies, including the Human Rights Watch, have frequently condemned the Saudi regime for their widespread violations of human rights.(Source: Press TV)