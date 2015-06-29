Rouhani says Quran shows right path to all

TEHRAN – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that Quran belongs to all people and shows the right path to everyone.

It is essential to practice Quran to protect the system and achieve sublime goals of the revolution, he said.Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani stated that betraying Quran and the right path under the name of Quran is a kind of “oppression”.Killing the people in the Friday prayer ceremonies and at mosque under the name of Islam and Quran is an “abuse of the God’s religion”, he stated.Rouhani was referring to bomb blast at a mosque in Kuwait on Friday that left 27 people killed and more than 220 injured. Three of the dead were Iranians living in Kuwait.NA/PA