Czech trade delegation due in Iran next week

TEHRAN – A trade delegation, comprised of representative of 48 companies from the Czech Republic, will arrive Iran on September 4 for a three day visit.

Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek will lead the delegation, the IRNA news agency reported on Friday.Managers of companies active in the fields of cargo aircrafts, tourism, medicine, transportation, oil and gas exploration, mining, power plants, and vehicles will discuss ways with Iranian officials to boost bilateral trade.In May, Iran and the Czech Republic signed a double taxation avoidance agreement in a bid to give a boost to the bilateral trade.Over recent years, the bilateral trade has plunged due to the economic sanctions of the West against Iran.Tehran Chamber of Commerce Chairman Yahya Ale Es’haq said in April that Iran and the Czech Republic can boost mutual cooperation in trade and economic projects.Ale Es’haq said that the two countries’ mutual trade traditionally focused on industry, infrastructure, oil, energy, crystal products, and textile.“Our mutual trade has lowered to $40 million, but technical factors and the markets are such that we can boost our relations,” he stated.