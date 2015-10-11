Iran’s Dariush Grand Hotel wins Oscar’s of the travel industry

TEHRAN -- The Dariush Grand Hotel on Kish Island in the Persian Gulf is picked as Iran’s Leading Hotel 2015 by the World Travel Awards.

Called by The Wall Street Journal as “the Oscar’s of the travel industry”, World Travel Awards (WTA) was established in 1993 by Graham E. Cooke in the United Kingdom to seek out and reward the very best travel organizations in the world.Abassi Hotel in Isfahan and Tehran’s Laleh Hotel, Parsian Tehran Azadi Grand Hotel and Tehran Homa Hotel were also nominated for the award in 2015.Dariush Grand Hotel, a five star hotel with 168 rooms with a value of $125 million, is located on the eastern part of Kish Island. The hotel is inspired by Persepolis, a symbol of the glory and splendor of the ancient Persian civilization and the Persian Empire.The hotel was designed and developed by Iranian entrepreneur Hossein Sabet, who also owns and manages several tourist attractions and hotels in the Canary Islands as well. It was completed in 2003 and is owned by a number of companies.Dariush Grand Hotel was selected as Iran’s Leading Hotel in 2014 and 2012 as well.The first ever ceremony for World Travel Awards was held in Hollywood in 1994. Since then WTA has hosted gala ceremonies every year to celebrate the best in the international travel industry. Finals have taken place in London, New York, Las Vegas to Barbados, Turks & Caicos and Kuala Lumpur, amongst others.PHOTO: Dariush Grand Hotel is located on the eastern part of Kish Island and is inspired by Persepolis, a symbol of the glory and splendor of the ancient Persian civilizationSB/EN