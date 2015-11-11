Leader says scientific researches should be based on future needs

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has said that scientific researches should be carried out on the basis of future needs, urging universities to play their role in creating a “new Islamic civilization”.

“University is the most important center of educating the country’s future managers in a way that the universities’ proper or improper performance in this respect will affect the future of the country,” the Leader said in a meeting with presidents of the universities and directors of education centers in Tehran on Wednesday.All the universities’ programs should be in line with “creating a new Islamic civilization,” the Leader noted, adding that the Islamic Revolution have had considerable effects on the universities.The Leader described the “talented forces” as value assets for the country’s “scientific movement”, noting that “scientific direction” is even more important than scientific advances.Ayatollah Khamenei cited “imperialism” and “atomic bomb” as two examples which have diverted science from its rightful path.Elsewhere, he said that the current and future needs of the country should be prioritized in the roadmap for scientific progress.The nuclear know-how is one of the country’s needs, because an alternate is needed when oil reserves run out, the Leader remarked.The Leader also attached great importance to accelerating the scientific pace of the country.The Leader went on to say that at a certain time when the Tehran medical research reactor’s fuel was depleting Iran sought to buy fuel for the reactor but the West set “humiliating conditions” however “our talented and faithful youths” produced uranium with purity of 20 percent and “met the country’s need.”NA/PA