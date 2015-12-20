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[pol]@h= Iranian students protest Nigerian Shiite massacre@h= Tehran Times Political Desk@b= TEHRAN - The representatives of 30 Iranian universities held a protest rally in front of the UN office in Tehran on Sunday condemning the massacre of the Shiite Muslims in Nigeria.The students called on the United Nations to bring the perpetrators of the crimes to the book, Fars reported.The Nigerian army attacked two religious districts of the country's Shiite community on December 12, slaughtering hundreds of defenseless civilians there. A few hours later, on December 13, the military arrested Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, after raiding his house and killing three of his sons, assistants, and followers.Holding up condemnation placards, the students voiced strong support for the oppressed Shiites in Nigeria.The students were joined by scores of foreign Muslim students who objected to the Nigerian government's behavior towards the 20-million-strong Shiite community in the African nation.On Friday, worshipers in different cities of Iran also staged rallies in condemnation of the slaughter of Nigerian Shiites, calling for immediate trial of the perpetrators of the crime.In the city of Tabriz, northwestern Iran, the worshippers chanted slogans such as “The Nigerian army massacres Shiite Muslims” and “Sheikh Zakzaky should be released”.President Hassan Rouhani has called on the Nigerian government to establish a fact-finding committee to launch an investigation into the issue.Grand ayatollahs in Iran have issued statements strongly condemning the atrocities committed by the Nigerian Army, as well.The Amnesty International has also blasted disproportionate use of force against peaceful protestors in Nigeria.